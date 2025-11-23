Left Menu

Kerala Police Scandal: Sub-Inspector Suspended Amid Extortion Allegations

A Kerala police sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly extorting money from a subordinate officer. The officer was accused of stealing a spa employee's gold chain. A departmental inquiry follows the extortion case filed by the subordinate, involving a spa employee and additional civilian threats.

In a significant development within the Kerala police, a sub-inspector (SI) has been suspended following allegations of extortion involving substantial sums of money from a subordinate. The case puts a spotlight on alleged misconduct within the ranks, as the SI reportedly sought to suppress a theft accusation against a civilian police officer (CPO).

The irregularities came to light after a spa employee accused the CPO of stealing her gold chain during a visit to the establishment. The SI allegedly demanded around Rs 4 lakh from the CPO to make the accusation disappear, according to police reports.

An extortion case has since been registered, naming the spa employee, the SI, and a civilian accomplice who reportedly issued threats to the CPO. While one arrest has been made, the two primary accused remain at large as investigations continue.

