Kerala Police Scandal: Sub-Inspector Suspended Amid Extortion Allegations
A Kerala police sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly extorting money from a subordinate officer. The officer was accused of stealing a spa employee's gold chain. A departmental inquiry follows the extortion case filed by the subordinate, involving a spa employee and additional civilian threats.
In a significant development within the Kerala police, a sub-inspector (SI) has been suspended following allegations of extortion involving substantial sums of money from a subordinate. The case puts a spotlight on alleged misconduct within the ranks, as the SI reportedly sought to suppress a theft accusation against a civilian police officer (CPO).
The irregularities came to light after a spa employee accused the CPO of stealing her gold chain during a visit to the establishment. The SI allegedly demanded around Rs 4 lakh from the CPO to make the accusation disappear, according to police reports.
An extortion case has since been registered, naming the spa employee, the SI, and a civilian accomplice who reportedly issued threats to the CPO. While one arrest has been made, the two primary accused remain at large as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)