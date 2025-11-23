South Africa's successful management of the G20 Leaders' Summit is being touted as a pivotal point for national security strategies. Yaseen Theba, director of the prominent security firm Vision Tactical, emphasized that this achievement should galvanize efforts to protect South Africans from persistent crime.

Vision Tactical, a distinguished security service led by individuals of Indian descent, was instrumental in securing the event attended by over 40 countries. "The summit was more than just a diplomatic triumph; it showcased our ability to coordinate and act decisively, ensuring safety for all," Theba remarked.

Theba argues this experience proves South Africa's capability to deliver excellence, urging a replication of these standards for its citizens. He called out the excuses often cited for poor service delivery, advocating for the adoption of the effective strategies demonstrated during the summit to improve security and infrastructure nationwide.

