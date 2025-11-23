Left Menu

Slovenia Votes on Right to Die Amidst Controversy

Slovenia held a referendum on a law allowing terminally ill patients to end their lives. Passed in July, the law is backed by liberals and opposed by conservatives and the Catholic church. The law would permit assisted dying under strict conditions and has shown more public support than opposition.

Ljubljana | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:52 IST
In Slovenia, citizens took to the polls on Sunday to vote in a referendum concerning a controversial law that would allow terminally ill patients the right to end their own lives. This law, first passed by the Slovene parliament in July, follows a nonbinding referendum where voters had shown support.

Designed with specific stipulations, the law permits only mentally competent individuals, who have no hope of recovery or are in unbearable pain, to seek assisted dying. Approval is required from two doctors, and the procedure involves a self-administered lethal medication after a conclusive consultation period.

While supported by liberal parties and the government led by Prime Minister Robert Golob, the law has faced strong opposition from conservative factions, certain medical professionals, and the Catholic Church. They contend that the measure contradicts Slovenia's constitution. The law will be overturned if a majority of voters oppose it, constituting at least 20% of the 1.7 million eligible voters. At present, public opinion favors the law, aligning Slovenia with several EU nations that have enacted similar measures.

