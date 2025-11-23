Left Menu

The Rise and Fall of DOGE: Trump's Government Efficiency Initiative Fizzles

The Department of Government Efficiency, a U.S. government entity launched under President Trump's administration, has been dissolved. Ostensibly aimed at reducing government waste and cutting expenditures, the initiative, led initially by Elon Musk, faced criticism for its opaque financial accounting and questionable achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:32 IST
The Rise and Fall of DOGE: Trump's Government Efficiency Initiative Fizzles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Government Efficiency, a once-heralded initiative under President Donald Trump's administration, is no more. According to Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, the body was officially disbanded with eight months still left on its mandate. Initially launched with fanfare, critics say the department delivered few tangible savings.

Named DOGE, the agency aimed to reduce federal government size, budgets, and redirect efforts to align with Trump's priorities. While the Office of Personnel Management has absorbed many of DOGE's functions, at least two of its former employees have transitioned to other roles, notably in the National Design Studio.

Originally spotlighted by Trump and championed by Elon Musk, DOGE promoted itself as a transformative force for government operations. Yet, the lack of detailed public accounting left its claimed financial savings unverified. Meanwhile, former DOGE members have moved into new government positions, as Trump continues to publicly speak of the initiative in the past tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
2
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global
3
The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

 Global
4
Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025