The Rise and Fall of DOGE: Trump's Government Efficiency Initiative Fizzles

The Department of Government Efficiency, a once-heralded initiative under President Donald Trump's administration, is no more. According to Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, the body was officially disbanded with eight months still left on its mandate. Initially launched with fanfare, critics say the department delivered few tangible savings.

Named DOGE, the agency aimed to reduce federal government size, budgets, and redirect efforts to align with Trump's priorities. While the Office of Personnel Management has absorbed many of DOGE's functions, at least two of its former employees have transitioned to other roles, notably in the National Design Studio.

Originally spotlighted by Trump and championed by Elon Musk, DOGE promoted itself as a transformative force for government operations. Yet, the lack of detailed public accounting left its claimed financial savings unverified. Meanwhile, former DOGE members have moved into new government positions, as Trump continues to publicly speak of the initiative in the past tense.

