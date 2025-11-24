Tragedy Strikes: Woman Killed in Domestic Dispute

A tragic domestic dispute has resulted in the death of a 45-year-old woman in Mangad. The victim, identified as Kavitha, was brutally attacked by her husband in the early hours of Monday.

According to police reports, the accused, Madhusudhanan Pillai, used an LPG cylinder as a weapon during a late-night argument. The couple's daughter was present at their home near Apollo Junction, Karicode, at the time.

Neighbors, alerted by the commotion, notified law enforcement, who discovered Kavitha unconscious upon arrival. Despite medical efforts, she was declared dead at the scene. Authorities have charged Pillai with murder, and the investigation is ongoing.

