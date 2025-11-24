Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

A significant scam has been uncovered in Uttar Pradesh's medical admissions. Authorities arrested Shubham Singh, linked to a gang that forged 'freedom fighter family' certificates, aiding nine students in securing seats in medical colleges.

Police apprehended Singh, a lab technician, while he was allegedly collecting payment from an MBBS candidate's father. He reportedly struck a Rs 15 lakh deal using forged documents. During his arrest, Rs 4.8 lakh was recovered, part of the agreed payment for admission.

The investigation revealed irregularities in admissions from the 2012-13 session, raising the suspicion of forged documents by the Director General of Medical Education. As investigations proceed, authorities are focused on capturing Singh's associates, ensuring justice is served.

