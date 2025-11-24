Left Menu

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

A gang member, Shubham Singh, was arrested in Bhadohi for allegedly using forged 'freedom fighter family' certificates to secure MBBS admissions in UP medical colleges. The scam involved nine students, and Rs 4.8 lakh was recovered from Singh. Efforts to arrest accomplices are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 24-11-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 09:10 IST
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant scam has been uncovered in Uttar Pradesh's medical admissions. Authorities arrested Shubham Singh, linked to a gang that forged 'freedom fighter family' certificates, aiding nine students in securing seats in medical colleges.

Police apprehended Singh, a lab technician, while he was allegedly collecting payment from an MBBS candidate's father. He reportedly struck a Rs 15 lakh deal using forged documents. During his arrest, Rs 4.8 lakh was recovered, part of the agreed payment for admission.

The investigation revealed irregularities in admissions from the 2012-13 session, raising the suspicion of forged documents by the Director General of Medical Education. As investigations proceed, authorities are focused on capturing Singh's associates, ensuring justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ronaldo's Spectacular Bicycle Kick Stuns in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo's Spectacular Bicycle Kick Stuns in Saudi Pro League

 Saudi Arabia
2
Eberechi Eze's Hat Trick Heroics Propel Arsenal to North London Derby Glory

Eberechi Eze's Hat Trick Heroics Propel Arsenal to North London Derby Glory

 United Kingdom
3
Dramatic Weekend in French Football: Late Penalties and Saved Surprises

Dramatic Weekend in French Football: Late Penalties and Saved Surprises

 France
4
Assan Ouedraogo Shines in Bundesliga Triumph

Assan Ouedraogo Shines in Bundesliga Triumph

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025