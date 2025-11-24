Left Menu

Pakistan's Bold Stance: New Doctrine in Counterterrorism

Pakistan's recent strikes in Kabul signal a new doctrine, indicating a proactive counterterrorism approach if Afghan Taliban fail to act against cross-border militants. The strikes have created a psychological impact on Afghanistan's leadership, leading to a drop in attacks and emphasizing Pakistan's readiness to hit targets beyond its borders.

Updated: 24-11-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's recent retaliatory strikes in Kabul signaled a bold new doctrine in counterterrorism, highlighting Islamabad's readiness to act if the Afghan Taliban do not curtail militants operating from their territory.

The strikes, aimed at Tehreek-e-Taliban's leaders, have sent a clear message that Pakistan will not confine its anti-terrorism efforts to its own borders. According to sources, this move has caused unease among the Afghan Taliban ranks, who now understand the consequences of inaction.

The operation has already resulted in fewer terrorist attacks, marking a significant shift in Pakistan's policy, now characterized by swift and decisive responses to threats from Afghan soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

