Pakistan's Bold Stance: New Doctrine in Counterterrorism

Pakistan's recent retaliatory strikes in Kabul signaled a bold new doctrine in counterterrorism, highlighting Islamabad's readiness to act if the Afghan Taliban do not curtail militants operating from their territory.

The strikes, aimed at Tehreek-e-Taliban's leaders, have sent a clear message that Pakistan will not confine its anti-terrorism efforts to its own borders. According to sources, this move has caused unease among the Afghan Taliban ranks, who now understand the consequences of inaction.

The operation has already resulted in fewer terrorist attacks, marking a significant shift in Pakistan's policy, now characterized by swift and decisive responses to threats from Afghan soil.

