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Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq: A Turning Point in Counterterrorism

Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq has led to a 65% reduction in terror incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military initiative targeted militant bases in Afghanistan, resulting in significant militant casualties and the destruction of key infrastructure. Official data indicate a notable decline in terrorist activities post-operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:30 IST
Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq: A Turning Point in Counterterrorism
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant counterterrorism effort, terror incidents in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have seen a dramatic 65% drop. This follows the launch of 'Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq' earlier this year, which specifically targeted militant elements operating out of Afghanistan.

Prior to the operation, the province reported 240 terror incidents. However, official records show a considerable decrease in such activities, with just 80 incidents post-launch. Notably, the ninth week of the year witnessed the highest number of attacks, amounting to 48 separate events.

According to Information Minister Atta Tarar, the operation, initiated overnight between February 26 and 27, resulted in the deaths of 707 TTP-affiliated terrorists, with significant equipment losses for the militants. Key militant support locations across Afghanistan were successfully targeted by air power, showcasing the operation's effectiveness.

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