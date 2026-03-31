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Summit Against Antifa: Reshaping U.S. Counterterrorism Strategies

The Trump administration plans a summit to counter antifa and similar movements, spotlighting a shift in U.S. counterterrorism focus. Critics question the priority amid escalating threats from Iran and right-wing extremism. The event aims to foster international cooperation but lacks clear details on participation and objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:40 IST
Summit Against Antifa: Reshaping U.S. Counterterrorism Strategies
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The Trump administration is orchestrating an international summit aimed at countering the left-wing movement antifa and similar groups, underscoring a notable change in U.S. counterterrorism priorities. This conference, tentatively scheduled for summer, seeks to unite officials from various nations to develop strategies against antifa and promote intelligence sharing.

President Donald Trump has characterized antifa as a significant threat, though counterterrorism experts debate its status as an organized entity. Officials, including Thomas DiNanno from the State Department, are involved in the summit's organization, while spokespeople stress antifa's security threat.

The forthcoming event has sparked concern among some officials who view it as a distraction from pressing threats, such as Iran-sponsored groups. Critics argue that dedicating resources to combatting antifa might overlook more immediate dangers, while the State Department defends broader anti-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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