EU Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks Progress
European Council President Antonio Costa reinforced the European Union's commitment to supporting Ukraine. Speaking in Luanda, Costa emphasized ongoing diplomatic, military, and economic assistance for Ukraine as peace negotiations advance. The EU remains firm in backing President Zelenskiy despite ongoing challenges.
In a significant statement on Monday, European Council President Antonio Costa announced the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine as peace talks show progress.
Speaking at a summit in Luanda, Costa highlighted the EU's commitment to aid Ukrainian President Zelenskiy through diplomatic, military, and economic means.
The assurance comes amid ongoing efforts to secure a stable resolution to the conflict, reinforcing the EU's strategic interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region.
