Left Menu

EU Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks Progress

European Council President Antonio Costa reinforced the European Union's commitment to supporting Ukraine. Speaking in Luanda, Costa emphasized ongoing diplomatic, military, and economic assistance for Ukraine as peace negotiations advance. The EU remains firm in backing President Zelenskiy despite ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:23 IST
EU Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks Progress
  • Country:
  • Angola

In a significant statement on Monday, European Council President Antonio Costa announced the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine as peace talks show progress.

Speaking at a summit in Luanda, Costa highlighted the EU's commitment to aid Ukrainian President Zelenskiy through diplomatic, military, and economic means.

The assurance comes amid ongoing efforts to secure a stable resolution to the conflict, reinforcing the EU's strategic interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

 India
2
West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

 India
3
Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

 India
4
Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025