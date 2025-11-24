Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Reviews Specialist Training at Jammu's Commando Centre

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took a significant step to understand the rigorous training process for Jammu Kashmir police by visiting the Commando Training Centre (CTC) in Sunjwan. He was shown various specialized training programs, with discussions led by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor engaged actively with officers and trainees, focusing on the operational readiness and the advanced counter-terror tactics employed. He was thoroughly briefed on the strategic elements that form part of the training regimes.

Senior figures, including the Senior Superintendent of Police for Training and Special Operations, presented detailed plans for the expansion and proposed infrastructure upgradation of the centre—a move seen as crucial for enhancing the capabilities of the state's police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)