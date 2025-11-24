Left Menu

Strengthening European Security Amid Ukraine Talks

Amid ongoing talks over Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that any agreement must bolster, not weaken, the security of Poland and Europe. Discussions between the United States and Ukraine are underway in Switzerland to formulate a peace plan that addresses Kyiv and its European allies' concerns over perceived Kremlin biases.

At the EU-African Union summit in Luanda, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed the need for any Ukraine-related agreements to enhance European security. No compromises should undermine the safety of Poland and the continent.

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, deliberations continued between the United States and Ukraine on Monday. The aim is to establish a peace framework that aligns with the interests of Kyiv and its European partners.

The talks seek to revise a prior U.S. proposition, which was criticized as overly accommodating to Kremlin interests. European allies and Ukraine are pushing for a balanced strategy that reflects their security priorities.

