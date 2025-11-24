Rare Justice: Death Penalty for Grisly Kainakary Murder

A court in the district of Kainakary delivered a death sentence to Prabeesh, aged 36, for the cold-blooded murder of Anitha Sasidharan, a pregnant woman from Punnapra, Alappuzha. The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Suhaib M, who also imposed a hefty fine of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Rejani, another individual involved in the case, was found guilty, though her sentence remains unstated as she is currently incarcerated in Odisha for an unrelated narcotics charge. Her sentence will be pronounced following her return to the district per the legal formalities.

The court found Prabeesh guilty under multiple charges including murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing the disappearance of evidence, sentencing him to death, and imposing hefty fines. Anitha's murder, described as falling into the 'rarest of rare' category, emphasized the severe implications of the crime as it snuffed out two lives—the mother and her unborn child.

(With inputs from agencies.)