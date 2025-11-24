Left Menu

Rare Justice: Death Penalty for Grisly Kainakary Murder

A court in Kainakary sentenced Prabeesh to death for murdering pregnant Anitha Sasidharan, with Rejani found guilty but pending sentencing. The crime fell under the 'rarest of rare' category due to its severity, and Prabeesh also faces life imprisonment and additional fines, with the final decision pending higher court confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:45 IST
Rare Justice: Death Penalty for Grisly Kainakary Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in the district of Kainakary delivered a death sentence to Prabeesh, aged 36, for the cold-blooded murder of Anitha Sasidharan, a pregnant woman from Punnapra, Alappuzha. The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Suhaib M, who also imposed a hefty fine of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Rejani, another individual involved in the case, was found guilty, though her sentence remains unstated as she is currently incarcerated in Odisha for an unrelated narcotics charge. Her sentence will be pronounced following her return to the district per the legal formalities.

The court found Prabeesh guilty under multiple charges including murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing the disappearance of evidence, sentencing him to death, and imposing hefty fines. Anitha's murder, described as falling into the 'rarest of rare' category, emphasized the severe implications of the crime as it snuffed out two lives—the mother and her unborn child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

 India
2
West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

 India
3
Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

 India
4
Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025