Ramaphosa Hails G20 Summit in Johannesburg as a Victory for Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit, hosted in Johannesburg over the weekend, a historic and resounding success—one that he says has firmly positioned Africa at the centre of global economic and political dialogue.

In his weekly national address, the President reflected on the unprecedented achievement of hosting the summit on African soil for the first time, describing it as a milestone for both South Africa and the continent.

A Historic First for Africa

The Johannesburg summit marked the first-ever G20 gathering on African soil, a moment President Ramaphosa said symbolised Africa’s rising influence in shaping global governance and international cooperation.

“Recognising the importance of this milestone, we have placed Africa’s growth and development at the heart of the G20’s agenda,” he affirmed.

South Africa, as the only African member of the G20, used the presidency to amplify African priorities such as debt relief, fair global trade, industrialisation, inclusive digital growth, and climate finance.

Advancing South Africa’s Economic Priorities

President Ramaphosa stressed that South Africa’s active participation in the G20 is not symbolic—it has direct implications for economic growth, job creation, and national development.

“We can only achieve these objectives in an environment of global stability, inclusive growth and a level playing field,” he noted.

The summit resulted in a consensus declaration and several commitments aimed at addressing global challenges that disproportionately affect developing nations.

Key outcomes include:

1. Debt Relief for Developing Economies

A clear commitment was secured to address unsustainable debt levels that force developing economies to divert funds away from essential services such as:

Infrastructure

Health

Education

This is expected to ease fiscal pressures on countries like South Africa.

2. Increased Climate Finance

The G20 agreed on the need for significantly expanded global investment in climate action—critical for South Africa as it transitions toward a low-carbon economy under a Just Energy Transition framework.

3. New Framework for Critical Minerals

A groundbreaking agreement was reached on a global approach to critical minerals that ensures:

Value addition occurs within producing countries

Local beneficiation and manufacturing are prioritised

Mineral-rich nations benefit directly from global supply chains

For South Africa, this aligns directly with its ambition to leverage its mineral wealth to become a leading global player while stimulating job creation in mining communities.

The People’s G20: A Presidency Rooted in Inclusivity

From the start of its G20 Presidency, South Africa committed to ensuring that all sectors of society—not just governments—would participate in shaping the year’s agenda.

President Ramaphosa called this year’s gathering “The People’s G20”, highlighting the unprecedented involvement of:

Business

Labour

Youth

Parliamentarians

Scientists and academics

Civil society

Women’s groups

Start-ups and innovators

Mayors and city leaders

Media professionals

This inclusive format, he said, ensured that global decisions were informed by the lived realities and aspirations of ordinary citizens.

“We can be proud of what South Africa has achieved in hosting a successful G20 Presidency and guiding countries towards agreement on complex and important issues,” the President stated.

Appreciation for a Collective National Effort

President Ramaphosa expressed deep gratitude to:

Government leaders and G20 Sherpas who negotiated tirelessly

Officials and administrators who managed logistics and policy coordination

Members of civil society and engagement groups

And above all, the South African public

Many international delegates, the President noted, recognised South Africa’s warm hospitality and the spirit of Ubuntu—treating all people with humanity, dignity, and solidarity.

“We thank each and every South African for showing the world the strength of our values and the generosity of our people.”

A Nation Rising: Economic Momentum and Renewed Confidence

The President linked the success of the summit to broader improvements in South Africa’s economic outlook and investor confidence.

He stated that the G20, combined with ongoing reforms across energy, logistics, investment, and governance, signals that South Africa is entering a period of renewed growth and stability.

“The success of the G20 Leader’s Summit, together with the improving performance of our economy and growing confidence in our reform programme, shows that South Africa is a country on the rise.”

Looking Ahead

With the Johannesburg G20 Summit now recognised as a defining moment, South Africa has strengthened its global standing and deepened international partnerships. More importantly, it has elevated African development, equitable global governance, and shared prosperity to the top of the international agenda.

As implementation of G20 commitments begins, the country aims to ensure that:

Debt relief is realised

Climate finance flows increase

Critical minerals policies promote local beneficiation

Inclusive economic growth becomes a global priority

The 2025 G20 Summit stands not only as a diplomatic milestone but also as a testament to what South Africa—and Africa—can achieve when given a leading role on the world stage.