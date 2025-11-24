Vice-President Reviews Tribal Welfare Initiatives in Meeting with Jual Oram
The briefing covered a wide spectrum of programmes aimed at securing rights, improving socio-economic indicators, preserving cultural heritage, and expanding opportunities for tribal youth.
India
- India
In a high-level meeting held at Parliament House, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram called on the Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, accompanied by senior officers of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA). The engagement reflected the Government’s renewed commitment to deepening the development agenda for Scheduled Tribes, strengthening welfare schemes, and accelerating progress toward the vision of Viksit Bharat with inclusive growth at its core.
A Comprehensive Briefing on Tribal Welfare Initiatives
During the meeting, the Vice-President was presented with an extensive overview of the Ministry’s ongoing and emerging initiatives designed to uplift India’s tribal population — which includes more than 10 crore citizens across 750+ tribes. The briefing covered a wide spectrum of programmes aimed at securing rights, improving socio-economic indicators, preserving cultural heritage, and expanding opportunities for tribal youth.
Key areas highlighted included:
1. Protection of Tribal Rights
-
Strengthening implementation of Forest Rights Act (FRA)
-
Securing habitat rights and community resource rights
-
Enhanced support for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)
2. Education and Higher Learning Pathways
-
Major expansion and modernisation of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs)
-
Focus on digital classrooms, science labs, and sports infrastructure
-
Scholarships and fellowship programmes for tribal students
-
Academic support to prevent dropouts at secondary and senior secondary levels
3. Health and Well-being
-
National campaign to eliminate sickle cell anaemia, which disproportionately impacts tribal communities
-
Strengthening health centres and mobile medical units in remote tribal regions
-
Programmes addressing malnutrition and maternal–child health gaps
4. Livelihood Enhancement and Economic Empowerment
-
Scaling up skill development and entrepreneurship programmes
-
Promotion of traditional arts, crafts, and forest-based livelihoods
-
Financial assistance and market-linkage support for tribal enterprises
5. Cultural Preservation and Heritage Revival
-
Programmes for rejuvenating tribal culture, language, folklore, and performing arts
-
Initiatives to document, celebrate, and disseminate stories of tribal icons and freedom fighters
6. Flagship Schemes
The meeting also reviewed key schemes, including:
-
Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan – improving village-level infrastructure and governance
-
PM-JANMAN – Prime Minister’s initiative for PVTG development, focusing on housing, health, education and livelihood
-
Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan – capacity building and leadership development for frontline tribal welfare officials
Vice-President Emphasises Higher Education, Health & Heritage
The Vice-President welcomed the three-fold increase in the Ministry’s budget over the past eleven years, describing it as a powerful enabler for transformative tribal development.
1. Focus on Higher Education & Global Opportunities
Shri Radhakrishnan stressed the need to:
-
Expand access to high-quality higher education
-
Create pathways for tribal students to pursue international scholarships
-
Strengthen mentoring, career guidance, and academic support systems
-
Build strong bridges between EMRSs, universities, and technical institutions
He emphasised that the transition from school to college is often the most vulnerable point for tribal youth, and sustained institutional support is crucial.
2. Addressing Health Challenges in Tribal Regions
He commended the Ministry’s aggressive push against sickle cell anaemia, which has been declared a national priority under the National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission.
The Vice-President said filling gaps in rural health infrastructure—especially in remote tribal belts—must remain a top priority to ensure better health outcomes.
3. Honouring Tribal Heroes
The Vice-President urged the Ministry to proactively document, celebrate, and popularise the contributions of lesser-known tribal heroes — including warriors, reformers, cultural icons, and freedom fighters — to ensure they receive due national recognition.
Ensuring Welfare Schemes Reach Every Tribal Household
Reiterating the government’s commitment to inclusive development, Shri Radhakrishnan emphasised that:
“The vision of Viksit Bharat can be realised only when the upliftment and well-being of the tribal community are fully ensured.”
He urged the Ministry to ensure that the benefits of all central schemes — whether related to education, housing, livelihoods, digital access, or health — reach every eligible tribal citizen without leakages.
A Shared Commitment to Inclusive National Growth
Shri Jual Oram expressed gratitude for the Vice-President’s guidance and reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to serving tribal communities with sensitivity, efficiency, and accountability.
The meeting marked a renewed commitment to:
-
Strengthening welfare delivery mechanisms
-
Enhancing institutional coordination
-
Driving transformative development in tribal regions
-
Celebrating tribal knowledge, culture, and creativity
-
Ensuring that no tribal household is left behind in India’s development journey
As India advances toward Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the welfare and empowerment of tribal communities remain central to the country’s vision of inclusive and equitable national progress.
