Vice-President Reviews Tribal Welfare Initiatives in Meeting with Jual Oram

In a high-level meeting held at Parliament House, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram called on the Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, accompanied by senior officers of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA). The engagement reflected the Government’s renewed commitment to deepening the development agenda for Scheduled Tribes, strengthening welfare schemes, and accelerating progress toward the vision of Viksit Bharat with inclusive growth at its core.

A Comprehensive Briefing on Tribal Welfare Initiatives

During the meeting, the Vice-President was presented with an extensive overview of the Ministry’s ongoing and emerging initiatives designed to uplift India’s tribal population — which includes more than 10 crore citizens across 750+ tribes. The briefing covered a wide spectrum of programmes aimed at securing rights, improving socio-economic indicators, preserving cultural heritage, and expanding opportunities for tribal youth.

Key areas highlighted included:

1. Protection of Tribal Rights

Strengthening implementation of Forest Rights Act (FRA)

Securing habitat rights and community resource rights

Enhanced support for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)

2. Education and Higher Learning Pathways

Major expansion and modernisation of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs)

Focus on digital classrooms, science labs, and sports infrastructure

Scholarships and fellowship programmes for tribal students

Academic support to prevent dropouts at secondary and senior secondary levels

3. Health and Well-being

National campaign to eliminate sickle cell anaemia, which disproportionately impacts tribal communities

Strengthening health centres and mobile medical units in remote tribal regions

Programmes addressing malnutrition and maternal–child health gaps

4. Livelihood Enhancement and Economic Empowerment

Scaling up skill development and entrepreneurship programmes

Promotion of traditional arts, crafts, and forest-based livelihoods

Financial assistance and market-linkage support for tribal enterprises

5. Cultural Preservation and Heritage Revival

Programmes for rejuvenating tribal culture, language, folklore, and performing arts

Initiatives to document, celebrate, and disseminate stories of tribal icons and freedom fighters

6. Flagship Schemes

The meeting also reviewed key schemes, including:

Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan – improving village-level infrastructure and governance

PM-JANMAN – Prime Minister’s initiative for PVTG development, focusing on housing, health, education and livelihood

Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan – capacity building and leadership development for frontline tribal welfare officials

Vice-President Emphasises Higher Education, Health & Heritage

The Vice-President welcomed the three-fold increase in the Ministry’s budget over the past eleven years, describing it as a powerful enabler for transformative tribal development.

1. Focus on Higher Education & Global Opportunities

Shri Radhakrishnan stressed the need to:

Expand access to high-quality higher education

Create pathways for tribal students to pursue international scholarships

Strengthen mentoring, career guidance, and academic support systems

Build strong bridges between EMRSs, universities, and technical institutions

He emphasised that the transition from school to college is often the most vulnerable point for tribal youth, and sustained institutional support is crucial.

2. Addressing Health Challenges in Tribal Regions

He commended the Ministry’s aggressive push against sickle cell anaemia, which has been declared a national priority under the National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission.

The Vice-President said filling gaps in rural health infrastructure—especially in remote tribal belts—must remain a top priority to ensure better health outcomes.

3. Honouring Tribal Heroes

The Vice-President urged the Ministry to proactively document, celebrate, and popularise the contributions of lesser-known tribal heroes — including warriors, reformers, cultural icons, and freedom fighters — to ensure they receive due national recognition.

Ensuring Welfare Schemes Reach Every Tribal Household

Reiterating the government’s commitment to inclusive development, Shri Radhakrishnan emphasised that:

“The vision of Viksit Bharat can be realised only when the upliftment and well-being of the tribal community are fully ensured.”

He urged the Ministry to ensure that the benefits of all central schemes — whether related to education, housing, livelihoods, digital access, or health — reach every eligible tribal citizen without leakages.

A Shared Commitment to Inclusive National Growth

Shri Jual Oram expressed gratitude for the Vice-President’s guidance and reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to serving tribal communities with sensitivity, efficiency, and accountability.

The meeting marked a renewed commitment to:

Strengthening welfare delivery mechanisms

Enhancing institutional coordination

Driving transformative development in tribal regions

Celebrating tribal knowledge, culture, and creativity

Ensuring that no tribal household is left behind in India’s development journey

As India advances toward Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the welfare and empowerment of tribal communities remain central to the country’s vision of inclusive and equitable national progress.