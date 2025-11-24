Tragedy at Kunjapuri: Pilgrims' Journey Turns Fatal

Five pilgrims tragically lost their lives when a bus they were traveling in plunged into a ravine near the Kunjapuri temple in Tehri. The incident also left 13 others injured. The ill-fated journey began in Rishikesh and was marred by a suspected brake failure.

The authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the precise reasons behind the accident, while rescue efforts are being spearheaded by police and State Disaster Response Force teams. The crash occurred when the bus veered off the road, plummeting 70 meters into the ravine.

Of the passengers injured, six are in critical condition and have been transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh. The deceased hailed from various parts of India, adding to the national scope of this calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)