Tragedy at Kunjapuri: Pilgrims' Journey Turns Fatal

A bus filled with pilgrims fell into a ravine near the Kunjapuri temple, resulting in five deaths and 13 injuries. An investigation is underway to determine the cause, and rescue operations have been conducted by local police and disaster response teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Tehri | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five pilgrims tragically lost their lives when a bus they were traveling in plunged into a ravine near the Kunjapuri temple in Tehri. The incident also left 13 others injured. The ill-fated journey began in Rishikesh and was marred by a suspected brake failure.

The authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the precise reasons behind the accident, while rescue efforts are being spearheaded by police and State Disaster Response Force teams. The crash occurred when the bus veered off the road, plummeting 70 meters into the ravine.

Of the passengers injured, six are in critical condition and have been transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh. The deceased hailed from various parts of India, adding to the national scope of this calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

