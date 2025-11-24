India and France Collaborate on Advanced Weaponry
Bharat Electronics Limited (India) and Safran Electronics and Defence (France) have reached an agreement to produce HAMMER smart weapons in India. This joint venture, with equal shareholding, marks a significant step in defense collaboration, as announced by India's defense ministry.
India's defense capabilities are set to advance as Bharat Electronics Limited partners with France's Safran Electronics and Defence to manufacture HAMMER smart precision-guided air-to-ground weapons domestically.
The agreement, announced by the defense ministry, paves the way for a Joint Venture Private Limited Company, diversifying India's defense production arsenal.
The venture will feature equal 50:50 shareholding, symbolizing a robust bilateral effort to enhance strategic military cooperation between India and France.
