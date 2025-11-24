India and France Collaborate on Advanced Weaponry

India's defense capabilities are set to advance as Bharat Electronics Limited partners with France's Safran Electronics and Defence to manufacture HAMMER smart precision-guided air-to-ground weapons domestically.

The agreement, announced by the defense ministry, paves the way for a Joint Venture Private Limited Company, diversifying India's defense production arsenal.

The venture will feature equal 50:50 shareholding, symbolizing a robust bilateral effort to enhance strategic military cooperation between India and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)