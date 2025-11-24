Tragic Turn: Truck Driver's Murder Unravels Dark Plot in Jharkhand

In a chilling twist to a murder investigation, Jharkhand Police have apprehended three individuals in connection with the brutal killing of a truck driver. The suspects allegedly targeted the vehicle to steal valuable iron rods.

Giridih SP Bimal Kumar revealed that the body of Dheeraj Kumar, the trucker, was discovered in Santrupi forest. This prompted a meticulous investigation, ultimately revealing a foiled robbery plan. The abandoned truck was recovered days later in Dumka district.

With aid from technology and tips from the truck's owner, law enforcement identified and arrested Zainul Khan, Dawood Khan, and Dwarika Singh. The accused had plotted the crime for months, using their familiarity with the victim for the fatal scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)