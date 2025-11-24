Tragic Turn: Truck Driver's Murder Unravels Dark Plot in Jharkhand
Three individuals were arrested for murdering a truck driver and attempting to loot iron rods in Jharkhand. The conspiracy involved intercepting the truck, intoxicating and killing the driver, Dheeraj Kumar. Police tracked the suspects through technology and witness accounts, leading to a plot unraveling across multiple districts in India.
In a chilling twist to a murder investigation, Jharkhand Police have apprehended three individuals in connection with the brutal killing of a truck driver. The suspects allegedly targeted the vehicle to steal valuable iron rods.
Giridih SP Bimal Kumar revealed that the body of Dheeraj Kumar, the trucker, was discovered in Santrupi forest. This prompted a meticulous investigation, ultimately revealing a foiled robbery plan. The abandoned truck was recovered days later in Dumka district.
With aid from technology and tips from the truck's owner, law enforcement identified and arrested Zainul Khan, Dawood Khan, and Dwarika Singh. The accused had plotted the crime for months, using their familiarity with the victim for the fatal scheme.
