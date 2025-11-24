Whistleblower's Quest for Justice: The UBS Legal Battle
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review Trevor Murray's appeal regarding his $2.6 million jury award against UBS. The case, revolving around claims of wrongful termination after whistleblowing, has seen various legal twists, reflecting ongoing challenges in proving retaliation under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided not to hear the case of Trevor Murray, a former UBS bond strategist, who sought to reinstate a $2.6 million jury award in his lawsuit against the Swiss bank. Murray alleged UBS illegally terminated him for refusing to publish misleading reports.
Initially, Murray had won in 2020, but the decision was challenged based on flawed jury instructions regarding retaliation under U.S. law. The Supreme Court previously reinstated the award, suggesting financial whistleblowers need only prove unequal treatment, not a retaliatory intent.
The ongoing legal saga highlights the Sarbanes-Oxley Act's role, which provides protections for employees reporting misconduct. Murray claims he suffered wrongful termination following his whistleblowing on skewed securities research, countered by UBS's stance that his firing was part of larger cost-cutting measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Stakes in Brasilia: Bolsonaro's Legal Battle Unfolds
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Medicine-Induced Paranoia and Political Turmoil
Bolsonaro's Dramatic Detention: High Stakes and Legal Battles
Bolsonaro's Legal Battles: A New Chapter Unfolds
TN CM says via legal battle, 'we have compelled Governors at odds with elected govts to work in line with elected govt.'