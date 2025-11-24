Left Menu

Whistleblower's Quest for Justice: The UBS Legal Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review Trevor Murray's appeal regarding his $2.6 million jury award against UBS. The case, revolving around claims of wrongful termination after whistleblowing, has seen various legal twists, reflecting ongoing challenges in proving retaliation under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

Updated: 24-11-2025 20:14 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided not to hear the case of Trevor Murray, a former UBS bond strategist, who sought to reinstate a $2.6 million jury award in his lawsuit against the Swiss bank. Murray alleged UBS illegally terminated him for refusing to publish misleading reports.

Initially, Murray had won in 2020, but the decision was challenged based on flawed jury instructions regarding retaliation under U.S. law. The Supreme Court previously reinstated the award, suggesting financial whistleblowers need only prove unequal treatment, not a retaliatory intent.

The ongoing legal saga highlights the Sarbanes-Oxley Act's role, which provides protections for employees reporting misconduct. Murray claims he suffered wrongful termination following his whistleblowing on skewed securities research, countered by UBS's stance that his firing was part of larger cost-cutting measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

