Uncovering Secrets: Dharmasthala's Buried Truths

On Monday, a Belthangady court granted bail to C N Chinnaiah, who was arrested on perjury charges concerning his contentious claims about secret burials in Dharmasthala.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing these allegations of rapes, murders, and burials, presented its extensive findings to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The report outlines significant inconsistencies in Chinnaiah's claims, suggesting the possibility of a conspiracy, and underscores the necessity for further judicial scrutiny and investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)