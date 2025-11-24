Uncovering Secrets: Dharmasthala's Buried Truths
C N Chinnaiah was granted bail as he faces perjury charges related to his claims of secret burials and assaults in Dharmasthala. The SIT report highlights inconsistencies in his statements and suggests a conspiracy. The investigation continues, while Chinnaiah's movements remain restricted.
On Monday, a Belthangady court granted bail to C N Chinnaiah, who was arrested on perjury charges concerning his contentious claims about secret burials in Dharmasthala.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing these allegations of rapes, murders, and burials, presented its extensive findings to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.
The report outlines significant inconsistencies in Chinnaiah's claims, suggesting the possibility of a conspiracy, and underscores the necessity for further judicial scrutiny and investigation.
