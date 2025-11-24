Local Opposition Delays Justice in Shocking Child Assault Case

In Maharashtra's Beed district, a heinous crime involving the sexual assault of a five-and-half-year-old girl by a 15-year-old relative has shocked the local community. Allegedly, fellow villagers employed intimidation tactics to dissuade the victim's family from reaching out to authorities, fearing that reporting would tarnish the village's reputation.

The assault took place on November 7 but remained unreported for several days, forcing the injured child to endure severe pain at home. It was only after the intervention of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat on November 13 that an FIR was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The young victim is now receiving urgent medical treatment at Beed Government Hospital's ICU.

Members of the Child Welfare Committee, including Tatwasheel Kamble, have demanded not just prosecution of the accused but also accountability for the police's delayed response, as POCSO mandates immediate action. The local police have initiated a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served for the victim and her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)