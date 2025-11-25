India and Afghanistan Hold High-Level Talks to Strengthen Textile Cooperation

A high-level Afghan delegation led by Mr. Shafiullah Azam, Director General of Economic Relations, met with an Indian delegation headed by Shri A. Bipin Menon, Trade Advisor in the Ministry of Textiles, on 24 November 2025 in New Delhi. The discussions focused on ways to deepen bilateral economic engagement in the cotton and textile sector, an area of growing importance for Afghanistan’s development and India’s global textile ambitions.

The meeting highlighted the shared objective of both nations to leverage complementary strengths—India’s global-scale textile expertise and Afghanistan’s emerging cotton ecosystem—to create a partnership that supports economic growth, skill development, and long-term regional cooperation.

Afghanistan Highlights Need for a Stronger Cotton and Textile Ecosystem

During the meeting, the Afghan side articulated a clear national priority: to strengthen its textile ecosystem, generate employment opportunities, and improve training facilities for cotton farmers and textile workers. With thousands of Afghan farmers keen to integrate into the textile value chain, the delegation emphasised the importance of capacity-building collaborations, knowledge sharing, and accessible training modules to support rural livelihoods.

Afghanistan also noted that the textile sector could play a key role in stabilising its economy by enhancing export potential and ensuring value addition within the country.

India–Afghanistan Textile Trade Shows Strong Complementarity

India is already one of Afghanistan’s most important textile trade partners. In 2024, India exported USD 68.7 million worth of textiles and apparel to Afghanistan, making it the second-largest supplier to the country. In contrast, Afghanistan imported USD 742.8 million in textiles and apparel from the global market the same year—reflecting its heavy reliance on imports due to limited domestic manufacturing.

As the world’s second-largest cotton producer, India is ideally positioned to support Afghanistan in developing its cotton farming capabilities and building a sustainable textile industry that enhances domestic value addition.

Key Areas of Cooperation Discussed

The meeting covered multiple pathways for enhanced bilateral cooperation:

1. Technical Support for Afghan Cotton Farmers

India expressed willingness to share best practices in cotton cultivation, pest management, fibre quality improvement, and modern agricultural techniques to support Afghan farmers at the grassroots level.

2. Training and Capacity Building

The Afghan delegation sought structured training programmes for farmers, ginners, spinners, and small textile units. India’s premier textile institutions and skill centres could play a key role in providing customised training modules.

3. Logistics Facilitation and Visa Support

The visiting delegation requested logistical and visa facilitation for Afghan traders and textile entrepreneurs to strengthen trade ties, attend industry fairs, and engage in business-to-business activities.

4. Stronger Engagement Between Industry Bodies

Both sides agreed on the need for sustained collaboration between chambers of commerce, export promotion councils, cotton associations, and textile federations of the two countries.

India Invites Afghanistan to Participate in Bharat Tex 2026

The Ministry of Textiles invited Afghanistan to participate in Bharat Tex 2026, India’s flagship global textile event. Afghan participation would provide exposure to world-class technologies, investment opportunities, and supply chain linkages across the entire textile and apparel spectrum.

Meeting Ends on a Positive Note

Both delegations concluded the discussions with optimism, recognising the immense potential for enhanced cooperation in cotton cultivation, textile manufacturing, skill development, and trade expansion.

The interaction marks a renewed push toward building a mutually beneficial textile partnership, supporting Afghanistan’s economic aspirations while strengthening India’s role as a development partner in the region.