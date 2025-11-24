End of an Era: Mumbai Crime Branch's Historic Building Set for Demolition

The historic 117-year-old building of the Mumbai Crime Branch, a witness to significant historical events and high-profile criminal investigations, is set for demolition. Located inside the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Headquarters, the structure has been declared unsafe and beyond repair, necessitating its replacement with a modern six-storey edifice.

The building, constructed in 1908 using Malad Stones, began hosting the CID office under imperial police officer F.A.M.H. Vinscent in 1909. Over the years, it became a cornerstone for major investigations, including the arrest of Lokmanya Tilak, interrogation of Ajmal Kasab, and the 1993 Mumbai blasts probe.

Despite its historical significance, structural auditors have deemed it unsafe. Police historians emphasize the building's emotional hold over officers, serving as a milestone achievement for Maharashtra's IPS cadre to lead operations from within its walls.

