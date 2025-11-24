Left Menu

End of an Era: Mumbai Crime Branch's Historic Building Set for Demolition

The iconic 117-year-old Mumbai Crime Branch building, integral to India's history with high-profile cases and colonial-era significance, will be demolished due to safety concerns. It will be replaced by a modern facility. The structure holds an emotional connection for Mumbai Police, having hosted many notable investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:29 IST
End of an Era: Mumbai Crime Branch's Historic Building Set for Demolition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The historic 117-year-old building of the Mumbai Crime Branch, a witness to significant historical events and high-profile criminal investigations, is set for demolition. Located inside the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Headquarters, the structure has been declared unsafe and beyond repair, necessitating its replacement with a modern six-storey edifice.

The building, constructed in 1908 using Malad Stones, began hosting the CID office under imperial police officer F.A.M.H. Vinscent in 1909. Over the years, it became a cornerstone for major investigations, including the arrest of Lokmanya Tilak, interrogation of Ajmal Kasab, and the 1993 Mumbai blasts probe.

Despite its historical significance, structural auditors have deemed it unsafe. Police historians emphasize the building's emotional hold over officers, serving as a milestone achievement for Maharashtra's IPS cadre to lead operations from within its walls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

 Global
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
3
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
4
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025