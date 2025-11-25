Historic Shift in Supreme Court as Justice Surya Kant Takes Charge

In a significant procedural shift on his first day as the Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant implemented a new rule at the Supreme Court that requires written requests for urgent case listings, unless extraordinary circumstances such as death penalty or personal liberty are involved.

Justice Kant, the son of a farmer, assumed his role as the 53rd CJI after taking the oath in Hindi, in the presence of dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former CJI Gavai at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Proceedings on his first day included hearing 17 cases, with a focus on methodical proceedings.

As part of his procedural initiatives, Justice Kant clarified that all urgent listings must be substantiated by written mentioning slips, unless exceptional situations warrant a deviation from this protocol. This move, aiming for procedural efficiency, marks a new chapter in India's judicial history.

(With inputs from agencies.)