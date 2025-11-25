Gehlot Slams Halted Projects: 'Criminal Negligence' in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the state government of halting several key development projects in Jodhpur that were initiated during the tenure of the previous Congress government, describing the move as 'criminal negligence.'

In his hometown, Gehlot voiced dissatisfaction over stalled development initiatives such as the district hospital, library, sports complex, and a Community Health Center in the Mahamandir area. He specifically lamented incomplete constructions and insufficient operational facilities, stressing a shortage of doctors in local health centers.

Highlighting the delay of a crucial elevated road project, Gehlot claimed the project was essential due to increasing traffic and was announced during the 2019-20 budget. He urged for immediate action to avoid escalating costs, voicing frustration over work not commencing despite project report preparations and tender issuance at the behest of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

(With inputs from agencies.)