Uttarakhand High Court Intensifies Forest Fire Mitigation Efforts

The Uttarakhand High Court is addressing the recurring forest fires in the state and has set a date for further hearings. The court has directed the state to fill Forest Department vacancies, empower local bodies, and consider artificial rains. More effective fire management strategies are being urged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-11-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 00:51 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court, after reviewing multiple public interest litigations, has intensified its efforts to combat recurring forest fires by scheduling a subsequent hearing for November 28.

Notable directives to the state government include filling vacancies in the Forest Department, empowering local administrations, and maintaining constant forest monitoring. Options like artificial rain are also under consideration due to geographical challenges.

Despite prior guidelines from 2016, the state has been criticized for inadequate action, with the court pushing for more effective strategies, including village-level committees, to replace costly yet less effective measures like helicopter deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

