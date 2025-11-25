Left Menu

Trump Administration's Refugee Vetting Overhaul

The Trump administration has initiated a comprehensive review of refugees entering the U.S. under President Biden. This order impacts approximately 200,000 refugees, spanning entries from January 20, 2021, to February 20, 2025, as revealed by an internal memo from USCIS Director Joe Edlow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:05 IST
Trump Administration's Refugee Vetting Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has mandated an extensive verification process for refugees who arrived under President Joe Biden's tenure. This directive, outlined in an internal government memo, impacts nearly 200,000 refugees who entered the United States from January 20, 2021, to February 20, 2025.

The memo, authored by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joe Edlow, reveals the administration's intent to reassess security and vetting protocols for all affected individuals.

Efforts to obtain a comment from USCIS were not immediately successful, as the agency has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the new directive.

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025