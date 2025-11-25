Trump Administration's Refugee Vetting Overhaul

The Trump administration has mandated an extensive verification process for refugees who arrived under President Joe Biden's tenure. This directive, outlined in an internal government memo, impacts nearly 200,000 refugees who entered the United States from January 20, 2021, to February 20, 2025.

The memo, authored by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joe Edlow, reveals the administration's intent to reassess security and vetting protocols for all affected individuals.

Efforts to obtain a comment from USCIS were not immediately successful, as the agency has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the new directive.