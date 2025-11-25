Left Menu

International Tribunal Rejects $2.7 Billion Claim Against Mexico

An international arbitration tribunal dismissed a $2.7 billion claim against Mexico by Access Business Group for lack of jurisdiction. The claim involved alleged expropriation of land acquired by Nutrilite in Jalisco in the 1990s. Tribunal ordered Access to pay $1.3 million in arbitration costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 06:13 IST
International Tribunal Rejects $2.7 Billion Claim Against Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An international arbitration tribunal has ruled against Access Business Group's $2.7 billion claim against Mexico, citing a lack of jurisdiction. The decision, announced by Mexico's Ministry of Economy, indicates that the tribunal concluded the challenged measures happened more than two years after the termination of NAFTA, rendering the claims invalid.

Access Business accused Mexico of expropriating land initially acquired by its subsidiary Nutrilite in 1992 and 1994, which, according to the company, was transferred by Mexico's agrarian ministry to an ejido in July 2022. The tribunal dismissed the case in its entirety.

The case was filed under NAFTA and the USMCA with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), a World Bank institution. The tribunal's dismissal exempts Mexico from the multi-billion-dollar claim and orders Access to pay approximately $1.3 million in arbitration costs, with the award currently under review for confidential information prior to its publication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Revolution in Banking: Balancing Innovation and Risk

AI Revolution in Banking: Balancing Innovation and Risk

 Global
2
Jammu & Kashmir: Unveiling a Billion Tonne Limestone Treasure with New Mining Initiatives

Jammu & Kashmir: Unveiling a Billion Tonne Limestone Treasure with New Minin...

 India
3
Rising Tensions: Taliban Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Air Strikes

Rising Tensions: Taliban Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Air Strikes

 Global
4
Bihar's Jaiswal Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Stance on Voter Revision Process

Bihar's Jaiswal Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Stance on Voter Revision Proces...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025