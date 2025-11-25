Bridging Diplomacy: U.S.-China Talks Strengthen Ties

Liu Haixing, head of the international department of China's Communist Party, engaged in discussions with U.S. ambassador to China, David Perdue, in Beijing on Tuesday. This meeting followed a recent phone call between the presidents of China and the United States, underscoring a commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The session highlighted the department's intent to enhance communication and dialogue across various sectors, including political parties, think tanks, businesses, and the general populace of both countries.

Emphasizing the significance of these dialogues, Liu reiterated the mutual benefits of fostering robust ties and understanding between the two nations' entities.