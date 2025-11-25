Left Menu

EU Court Mandates Recognition of Same-Sex Marriages Across Bloc

The European Court of Justice ruled that EU countries must recognize same-sex marriages lawfully conducted in other member states. This decision arose from a case against Poland, which denied recognition of a marriage between two Polish citizens in Germany, citing conflict with Polish law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's Court of Justice delivered a landmark ruling mandating that all EU member states must recognize same-sex marriages if legally concluded in another member state.

This decision directly challenges Poland's denial of recognizing such a marriage between two Polish citizens conducted in Germany, citing national legal restrictions.

The court highlighted that refusing to recognize these marriages infringes upon the EU's principles of freedom and the right to private and family life.

