Congress Accuses Gujarat Govt of Inaction Amidst Massive Drug Seizures
The Congress party accused the BJP-led government in Gujarat of failing to take concrete action after drugs worth Rs 16,000 crore were seized over four years, with no arrests made. Protests followed Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani's threats towards police, demanding stronger action against bootleggers and drug dealers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Gujarat, alleging a failure to act decisively despite drugs worth Rs 16,000 crore being seized over four years without any arrests.
This accusation coincides with protests triggered by Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani, following his remarks warning police officers of job losses if they ignored illicit activities.
Mevani's assertions pushed police kin in Gujarat to rally for an apology, while state Congress leadership accused a perceived systemic bias against their 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra'.
