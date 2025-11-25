Left Menu

Congress Accuses Gujarat Govt of Inaction Amidst Massive Drug Seizures

The Congress party accused the BJP-led government in Gujarat of failing to take concrete action after drugs worth Rs 16,000 crore were seized over four years, with no arrests made. Protests followed Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani's threats towards police, demanding stronger action against bootleggers and drug dealers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:54 IST
Congress Accuses Gujarat Govt of Inaction Amidst Massive Drug Seizures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Gujarat, alleging a failure to act decisively despite drugs worth Rs 16,000 crore being seized over four years without any arrests.

This accusation coincides with protests triggered by Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani, following his remarks warning police officers of job losses if they ignored illicit activities.

Mevani's assertions pushed police kin in Gujarat to rally for an apology, while state Congress leadership accused a perceived systemic bias against their 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra'.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

 Sri Lanka
4
Russian Railways' Debt Dilemma Amid Economic Slowdown

Russian Railways' Debt Dilemma Amid Economic Slowdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025