Congress Accuses Gujarat Govt of Inaction Amidst Massive Drug Seizures

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Gujarat, alleging a failure to act decisively despite drugs worth Rs 16,000 crore being seized over four years without any arrests.

This accusation coincides with protests triggered by Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani, following his remarks warning police officers of job losses if they ignored illicit activities.

Mevani's assertions pushed police kin in Gujarat to rally for an apology, while state Congress leadership accused a perceived systemic bias against their 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra'.