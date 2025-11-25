Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Democratic Reforms in Uttar Pradesh Cooperatives

The Supreme Court criticized Uttar Pradesh's practice of appointing bureaucrats' spouses as ex-officio office-bearers in cooperative societies, urging legislative amendments within two months. Highlighting democratic inconsistencies, the court pressed for elected governance. The state prepares a bill to ensure societies follow democratic bylaws, with an interim governance body in place.

The Supreme Court has issued a strong rebuke to the Uttar Pradesh government for perpetuating a 'colonial-era mindset' by allowing the spouses of bureaucrats, such as district magistrates, to serve as ex-officio office-bearers in cooperative societies. A bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, has demanded amendments to relevant provisions within two months.

The court pointed out that society's byelaws often assign positions like president to the wives of top officials. These practices, deemed 'wholly inconsistent with democratic principles,' were challenged by CM Zila Mahila Samiti, a women's group. They argued that this ad hoc governance lacks transparency and accountability, especially when intended to support destitute women.

The state has acknowledged these concerns and is drafting a new bill to replace outdated laws. The court has mandated that the bill, upon passing, must ensure societies follow democratic bylaws or risk losing legal status. An interim body will manage the Bulandshahr Samiti until a new legal framework and elected governance is established.

