Trial of Antifa Ost: Unraveling Terror and Extremism in Germany

Seven Antifa Ost members, part of a left-wing group labeled a terrorist organization by the U.S., face trial in Germany for charges including attempted murder. Known as the 'Hammer Gang', the group reportedly conducted politically motivated attacks on right-wing targets. Hearings are set to continue until 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dresden | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:44 IST
  • Germany

Seven members of the left-wing group Antifa Ost, recently labeled as a terrorist organization by the United States, went on trial in Germany on Tuesday. The charges include attempted murder stemming from several attacks targeting the right-wing community. Convictions could mark a turning point in Germany's fight against extremism.

Prosecutors outlined a series of crimes, including grievous bodily harm and property damage, linked to the group since its inception in late 2017 or early 2018. Washington's designation of Antifa Ost as 'Specially Designated Global Terrorists' highlights the perceived global threat posed by the organization, which is active in several European countries.

The German interior ministry noted a reduced threat following arrests of key members. While Antifa Ost is known for its lack of a strict hierarchy, suspects like Johann G. are believed to play significant roles. Hearings in the criminal case are slated to extend into 2027, underscoring the complexity of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

