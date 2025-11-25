Left Menu

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha is organizing a nationwide protest to demand laws for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and address various farmer issues. This marks five years since the Delhi farmers' protest. The memorandum addressing several demands will be submitted to President Murmu.

Farmers Rally: SKM Reignites Protest for MSP Law
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is preparing for a nationwide protest scheduled for Wednesday, commemorating the five-year milestone since the commencement of the farmers' agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

A memorandum is ready to be dispatched to President Droupadi Murmu. It demands immediate legislation to enforce Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the Swaminathan Commission's formula, among other farmer-related concerns.

Concurrently, a significant protest is slated for November 26, aligning with the fifth anniversary of the farmers' historic Delhi march. The SKM highlights unmet promises by the government, ongoing farmer distress, and calls for extensive reforms to support agricultural self-reliance and food security.

