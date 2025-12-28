Doctors Strike in Shimla: Government Promises Inquiry as Resident Doctors Halt Protest

Doctors at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla have called off their strike following an assurance from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that the incident involving a doctor's removal would be re-evaluated. The strike had entered its second day, affecting medical services across the state.

The association of resident doctors emphasized that the strike was ended in the interest of public welfare. They are poised to reconvene on January 3 to outline their subsequent steps, based on the findings of a fresh inquiry report promised by the state government.

Chief Minister Sukhu has directed officials to reexamine the altercation between Dr. Raghav Narula and a patient, which resulted in the doctor being suspended. Sukhu urged doctors to resume work promptly and highlighted the implementation of new guidelines to safeguard medical staff within hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)