Controversy Over Police Dress Code During Ayyappa Deeksha Sparks Debate

An internal police memo denying permission for officers to wear black attire or go barefoot during 'Ayyappa Deeksha' while on duty has led to criticism from VHP and MLA Raja Singh. They argue that such rules are unfairly applied to Hindu officers, calling for equal treatment across all faiths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:10 IST
A recent internal police memo has stirred controversy by denying officers the right to wear black attire or go barefoot during 'Ayyappa Deeksha' while on duty. This directive has sparked backlash from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who accused the police of selectively enforcing rules against Hindu officers.

The memo, referencing a previous order, stated that permission cannot be granted for religious attire during duty hours. It advised police personnel wishing to observe 'Deeksha' to apply for leave. T Raja Singh questioned the selective enforcement of rules, arguing that officers of other faiths are granted allowances for religious observances during their festivals.

VHP National Spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar called the memo 'anti-Hindu' and insisted that Hindu beliefs be respected. Meanwhile, a police official clarified that the memo was an internal communication that was inadvertently leaked, and the matter is under verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

