EPA Pours $3 Billion into Lead-Free Future
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $3 billion funding initiative aimed at reducing lead in drinking water by identifying and removing lead pipes in states nationwide. This effort targets enhancing safety in homes, schools, and businesses, ensuring a healthier environment for all.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 01:09 IST
In a significant move to protect public health, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) committed $3 billion to help states reduce lead levels in drinking water.
Announced on Tuesday, the initiative will fund the identification and removal of lead pipes currently supplying water to homes, schools, and businesses.
This marks a critical step towards ensuring safer and cleaner drinking water for communities across the country, the EPA said in its statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement