Kerala Launches 'Vibe 4 Wellness' to Promote Public Health

The Kerala government has unveiled 'Vibe 4 Wellness,' a new public health initiative designed to promote healthier lifestyles across the state. The campaign, under the Aardram Mission, aims to address widespread health concerns by fostering community participation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the campaign on January 1, as announced by State Health Minister Veena George. It focuses on four key areas: nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and general care, encouraging habits that benefit individuals of all age groups.

To enhance participation, Kerala will deploy a mobile app ensuring user privacy, and provide specialized infrastructure and personnel, such as dieticians. The campaign also involves chefs and celebrities in raising public awareness. The initiative comes amid troubling health statistics, prompting additional measures like the 'Shaily' project and cancer care networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)