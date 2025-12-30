Kerala Launches 'Vibe 4 Wellness' to Promote Public Health
The Kerala government has introduced 'Vibe 4 Wellness,' a public health campaign under the Aardram Mission to advocate healthy living. Officially opening on January 1, this initiative emphasizes nutrition, fitness, sleep, and care among all age groups, leveraging mobile apps and expert support to tackle prevalent health issues.
The Kerala government has unveiled 'Vibe 4 Wellness,' a new public health initiative designed to promote healthier lifestyles across the state. The campaign, under the Aardram Mission, aims to address widespread health concerns by fostering community participation.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the campaign on January 1, as announced by State Health Minister Veena George. It focuses on four key areas: nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and general care, encouraging habits that benefit individuals of all age groups.
To enhance participation, Kerala will deploy a mobile app ensuring user privacy, and provide specialized infrastructure and personnel, such as dieticians. The campaign also involves chefs and celebrities in raising public awareness. The initiative comes amid troubling health statistics, prompting additional measures like the 'Shaily' project and cancer care networks.
