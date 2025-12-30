Left Menu

Kerala Launches 'Vibe 4 Wellness' to Promote Public Health

The Kerala government has introduced 'Vibe 4 Wellness,' a public health campaign under the Aardram Mission to advocate healthy living. Officially opening on January 1, this initiative emphasizes nutrition, fitness, sleep, and care among all age groups, leveraging mobile apps and expert support to tackle prevalent health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:04 IST
Kerala Launches 'Vibe 4 Wellness' to Promote Public Health
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has unveiled 'Vibe 4 Wellness,' a new public health initiative designed to promote healthier lifestyles across the state. The campaign, under the Aardram Mission, aims to address widespread health concerns by fostering community participation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the campaign on January 1, as announced by State Health Minister Veena George. It focuses on four key areas: nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and general care, encouraging habits that benefit individuals of all age groups.

To enhance participation, Kerala will deploy a mobile app ensuring user privacy, and provide specialized infrastructure and personnel, such as dieticians. The campaign also involves chefs and celebrities in raising public awareness. The initiative comes amid troubling health statistics, prompting additional measures like the 'Shaily' project and cancer care networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drug Bust: Woman's Arrest Uncovers Goa-Linked Narcotics Supply Chain

Drug Bust: Woman's Arrest Uncovers Goa-Linked Narcotics Supply Chain

 India
2
From Conflict to Reconciliation: A Doctor and Patient's Journey at IGMC

From Conflict to Reconciliation: A Doctor and Patient's Journey at IGMC

 India
3
Power Struggle: Opposition Mounts Against Electricity Amendment Bill 2025

Power Struggle: Opposition Mounts Against Electricity Amendment Bill 2025

 India
4
TRAI's Strategic Move: Light-touch Regulation for M2M/IoT SIMs

TRAI's Strategic Move: Light-touch Regulation for M2M/IoT SIMs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025