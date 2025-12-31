Left Menu

Nimesulide Ban: Protecting Public Health

The Union Health Ministry has banned the production, sale, and distribution of oral formulations containing nimesulide above 100 mg, due to health risks. This decision follows a recommendation from the Indian Council of Medical Research, ensuring safer alternatives are prioritized for public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:55 IST
Nimesulide Ban: Protecting Public Health
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to safeguard public health, the Union Health Ministry has issued a ban on the manufacture, sale, and distribution of oral formulations that contain more than 100 mg of the painkiller nimesulide. The decision, officially announced through a notification, is rooted in concerns about the serious health risks posed by the drug.

The directive is a direct result of a recommendation by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India's leading health research body. The government is convinced that any immediate release dosage form of nimesulide above 100 mg entails significant health risks and that safer alternatives are available.

The notification underscores the necessity and expedience of this prohibition in the public interest, invoking section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. In consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, the central government has enforced this ban with immediate effect, reaffirming its commitment to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

