Brazil's Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Sentence for Coup Plot

In a significant legal decision, Brazil's Supreme Court ordered ex-President Jair Bolsonaro to begin his sentence of over 27 years for plotting a 2022 coup.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes directed Bolsonaro's detainment at the Federal Police headquarters after he removed his ankle monitor with a soldering iron.

Efforts to appeal the verdict have been exhausted, though Bolsonaro's lawyers argue the court concluded the case prematurely, calling for additional time to file appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)