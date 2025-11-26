Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Sentence for Coup Plot

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to over 27 years in prison for his involvement in a 2022 coup plot after losing the presidential election. Bolsonaro has been detained since Saturday, and his legal team continues to argue that the court acted prematurely by exhausting all appeals.

Jair Bolsonaro

In a significant legal decision, Brazil's Supreme Court ordered ex-President Jair Bolsonaro to begin his sentence of over 27 years for plotting a 2022 coup.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes directed Bolsonaro's detainment at the Federal Police headquarters after he removed his ankle monitor with a soldering iron.

Efforts to appeal the verdict have been exhausted, though Bolsonaro's lawyers argue the court concluded the case prematurely, calling for additional time to file appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

