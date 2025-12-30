Najib Razak Appeals Conviction in 1MDB Corruption Scandal
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has appealed his corruption conviction linked to the 1MDB scandal, which sentenced him to an additional 15 years in prison. With $4.5 billion allegedly stolen from the state fund, Najib faces significant legal challenges. His appeal has stirred political tensions in Malaysia.
Jailed ex-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has launched an appeal following his recent conviction on corruption charges stemming from the 1MDB scandal. Last week, Najib was sentenced to an additional 15 years for his involvement in misappropriating funds from the state-owned investment fund.
Investigations by U.S. and Malaysian authorities found over $1 billion of the misappropriated money was linked to Najib's accounts. He was convicted of abusing power and money laundering related to siphoning $567.90 million from 1MDB, marking his most significant trial to date. Najib was fined nearly $3 billion and ordered to serve the new sentence after completing his existing term in 2028.
Najib also challenged a separate ruling denying him house arrest for his current term. The court's decisions have intensified political friction within Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition, with Najib's party, UMNO, expressing disappointment. Despite previous opposition, UMNO joined Anwar's alliance post-2022 election. Anwar has urged calm amidst the controversy.
