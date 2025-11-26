Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Cuba Condemns U.S. Military Moves

Cuba has accused the United States of attempting a violent regime change in Venezuela, criticizing the increased U.S. military presence in the region. Cuba's Foreign Minister claims such actions breach international law and pose significant risks. The U.S. is reportedly planning further operations.

Tensions Escalate: Cuba Condemns U.S. Military Moves
Cuba has publicly condemned what it describes as a threatening escalation by the United States regarding Venezuela. The island nation accuses America of seeking to forcibly remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, characterizing the U.S. military buildup in the region as both exaggerated and combative.

According to Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, any U.S. actions against Maduro's government would dangerously breach international law and violate the United Nations charter. He voiced these concerns in a formal statement released this week.

These statements come amid reports from Reuters, which indicate the U.S. is gearing up for a new phase of operations concerning Venezuela, as confirmed by four American officials. This development has further intensified regional tensions.

