CIA Files Seized: Declassification Drama

In an unexpected move early April, officials led by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard seized still-classified CIA files related to the high-profile assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Arriving unannounced at the CIA's Washington-based archival facility, the delegation aimed to transfer the files to the National Archives for declassification. The operation, conducted without the CIA's prior knowledge, highlighted growing tensions between Gabbard's office and the spy agency, as efforts to declassify these files intensified.

Frustration had been mounting over delays in releasing these documents, and Gabbard's team took bold steps to accelerate the process. Trump had issued an order in January for the declassification, and the files' eventual relocation to the National Archives extends efforts to shed new light on decades-old conspiracies.

