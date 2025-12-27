Left Menu

Tata Power Launches Energy Innovation Lab to Transform India's Clean Energy Landscape

Tata Power has inaugurated the Energy Insights & Innovation Lab (EIIL) in Mumbai, collaborating with the London School of Economics and IGC. This initiative seeks to address India's power sector challenges, emphasizing renewable energy integration and consumer insights to enhance electricity services and support India's clean energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power, a leading Indian energy company, has launched the Energy Insights & Innovation Lab (EIIL) at its Mumbai headquarters. This strategic initiative is aimed at supporting India's clean energy transition by improving the quality, reliability, and affordability of electricity services across the country.

The EIIL is a collaboration involving the London School of Economics and the International Growth Centre, addressing challenges such as peak electricity demand and renewable energy integration in alignment with India's net-zero goals. The Lab will focus on harnessing research, data, and experimentation to develop scalable solutions for the power sector.

The Lab's inauguration featured notable personalities, including Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO of Tata Power, and leaders from LSE and IGC. The event also marked the signing of an MoU, solidifying the partnership dedicated to advancing energy systems modelling, consumer insights, and regulatory support for energy innovations across India.

