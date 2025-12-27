Historic Ceasefire Reached Between Thailand and Cambodia

In a landmark development, Thailand and Cambodia have reached a ceasefire agreement, effectively putting an end to weeks of violent border conflicts. The clashes, which rank among the worst in recent years, involved rocket fire and artillery exchanges leading to significant casualties and widespread displacement.

The agreement, signed by Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Nakrphanit and Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha, stipulates a halt to troop movements and reinforced communication between the military leaders of both nations. An observer team from the ASEAN regional bloc will oversee the ceasefire's implementation.

The breakthrough comes after failed attempts by figures such as U.S. President Donald Trump and ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim to mediate peace. Previous ceasefires unraveled, but renewed dialogue has laid the groundwork for stability and the return of displaced persons.