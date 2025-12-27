Climate Catastrophe: The Price Tag of Inaction in 2025

A recent report by UK-based NGO Christian Aid reveals that climate-related disasters in 2025 have cost the global economy over USD 120 billion. These events, such as heatwaves, wildfires, and floods, are exacerbated by fossil fuel expansion and political inactivity, highlighting the urgent need for climate action.

The report outlines ten extreme weather events causing vast financial devastation, with the U.S. suffering the most significant loss due to Californian fires. Southeast Asian cyclones and floods were the second most costly, emphasizing the global nature of the crisis.

While richer nations incur higher financial losses, poorer countries bear worse human impacts, lacking resources and insurance. The report calls for immediate reduction of carbon emissions and an accelerated shift to renewable energies to avert future disasters and support affected populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)