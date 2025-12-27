Left Menu

Kolkata: Redefining Craft with Fashion's Bold Next Step

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour closed its latest edition in Kolkata with an innovative showcase that redefined traditional craft. Designer Anamika Khanna's experimental collection, unveiled against the iconic Howrah Bridge, featured futuristic design elements and aimed to reshape the perception of fashion craftsmanship.

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour concluded in Kolkata, unveiling a groundbreaking narrative that defied conventional fashion norms. Against the backdrop of the iconic Howrah Bridge, designer Anamika Khanna presented an avant-garde collection that seamlessly fused heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design innovations.

The show, a collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), saw Khanna's signature reinterpretation of traditional crafts such as zardozi and chikankari, upheld through pioneering tailoring techniques. Models showcased the collection on a barge in the Hooghly River, setting the stage for an electrifying display accentuated by responsive lasers and dynamic soundscapes.

Adding cultural depth to the event was the Bengal Paddle vessel, which provided a historic ambiance for attendees before they boarded the floating fashion theater. The final showcase highlighted a powerful convergence of past and present, making a bold statement about the evolving world of fashion.

