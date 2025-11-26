Left Menu

Bribery Charges Against Former Chinese Executive

Liu Weidong, once a deputy general manager at China South Industries Group, faces charges of suspected bribery. Chinese state media highlights his investigation initiated by the country's anti-corruption agency in February.

  • China

In a recent revelation, Liu Weidong, a former deputy general manager of China South Industries Group, has been charged with suspected bribery. This significant development was disclosed by Chinese state media outlet Xinhua on Wednesday.

The charges follow an in-depth investigation launched by China's anti-graft watchdog back in February, which aimed to root out corruption within major state-affiliated entities. Liu, who held a notable position in the enterprise, now stands at a legal junction as these allegations come to the forefront.

This case is part of a broader initiative by Chinese authorities to tackle corruption at various levels of government and business, reinforcing a message of accountability and transparency within the nation's power structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

