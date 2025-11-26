Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Commemorates Constitution Day Honouring BR Ambedkar

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrates Constitution Day, highlighting the importance of the Constitution and the leadership of BR Ambedkar in shaping India's democracy. He emphasizes the role of constitutional principles in guiding India's progress towards a bright future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 09:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his greetings to citizens on Constitution Day, marking the adoption of India's highest legal document.

Naidu emphasized this day as an opportunity to recommit to the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, as established by leaders like BR Ambedkar. These are the foundational principles of India's democratic framework.

The Chief Minister asserted how these constitutional principles are vital to the state's vision of Swarna Andhra and a Viksit Bharat, portraying them as guiding pillars for future development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

