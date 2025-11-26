Andhra Pradesh CM Commemorates Constitution Day Honouring BR Ambedkar

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his greetings to citizens on Constitution Day, marking the adoption of India's highest legal document.

Naidu emphasized this day as an opportunity to recommit to the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, as established by leaders like BR Ambedkar. These are the foundational principles of India's democratic framework.

The Chief Minister asserted how these constitutional principles are vital to the state's vision of Swarna Andhra and a Viksit Bharat, portraying them as guiding pillars for future development.

(With inputs from agencies.)