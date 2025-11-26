Andhra Pradesh CM Commemorates Constitution Day Honouring BR Ambedkar
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrates Constitution Day, highlighting the importance of the Constitution and the leadership of BR Ambedkar in shaping India's democracy. He emphasizes the role of constitutional principles in guiding India's progress towards a bright future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 09:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his greetings to citizens on Constitution Day, marking the adoption of India's highest legal document.
Naidu emphasized this day as an opportunity to recommit to the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, as established by leaders like BR Ambedkar. These are the foundational principles of India's democratic framework.
The Chief Minister asserted how these constitutional principles are vital to the state's vision of Swarna Andhra and a Viksit Bharat, portraying them as guiding pillars for future development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Digital Connexion says it will invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to set up 1 GW data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
PM Modi urges citizens to strengthen democracy by exercising their right to vote.
Defending Democracy: A Rallying Call to Protect India's Constitution
Andhra Pradesh Expands: Creation of Three New Districts
Camel Ride for Democracy: Rajasthan’s Innovative Voter Verification Venture