Faridabad Resident Caught in Red Fort Bomb Blast Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a resident of Faridabad for allegedly aiding Dr Umar-un Nabi, the man responsible for orchestrating a devastating car bombing outside the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10. The explosion claimed the lives of 15 individuals, shaking the capital to its core.

Soyab, hailing from Haryana's Dhauj, is accused of providing crucial logistical support to the so-called 'terrorist Umar Un Nabi,' as confirmed by an official NIA spokesperson. This arrest marks the seventh apprehension in the case, which has been linked to a 'white-collar' terror module uncovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The NIA is tirelessly following various leads related to the suicide bombing. The agency has been actively conducting searches across multiple states, collaborating with respective police forces to identify and apprehend others involved in the heinous attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)